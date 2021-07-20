SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia jury found a previously convicted felon guilty on all charges for a violent 2019 crime spree across southern Georgia, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Alfred Wisher, 39, faces a minimum sentence of 14 years in prison after jurors convicted him on all 11 counts in a federal indictment related to a July 2019 series of violent crimes and firearm offenses in the Savannah and Waycross areas, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Wisher remains in custody and sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker is set for October.

As described in the evidence presented to the jury, Wisher was previously convicted of a series of violent armed robberies in New York. He then came to Savannah, began a relationship with a juvenile, and, during an argument on July 10, 2019, he fired a pistol into the bed she occupied.

Days later, Wisher struck his roommate in the head and stole a firearm. Wisher then gave that stolen firearm to Samuel Renardo Chisholm, a/k/a “Chilly Willy,” a/k/a “Pooh,” 29, of Savannah, also a convicted felon.

On July 25, 2019, Wisher and Chisholm carjacked at gunpoint a mother visiting Savannah, stealing her Ford Escape.

Wisher and Chisholm drove the stolen Escape to Ware County the next day, where Wisher attempted to rob a preschool teacher as she walked into the TJ Maxx store in Waycross. Chisholm drove Wisher away from the attempted robbery. Chisholm then stole another vehicle before crashing it; he then attempted to carjack an elderly couple in Ware County before being apprehended by law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals arrested Wisher in Savannah on July 29, 2019, after finding him standing near the stolen Ford Escape.

Chisholm previously pled guilty to using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during the attempted carjacking in Ware County and conspiring with Wisher to use and carry a firearm during the Savannah carjacking and attempted robbery outside of the TJ Maxx in Waycross. Chisholm faces up to life in prison and awaits sentencing related to the crime spree.