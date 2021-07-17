TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A federal jury in Tallahassee has convicted Brian Joins, 51, and Joshua Webb, 38, both of Panama City, Florida for the offenses of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Webb was also convicted for the offense of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The guilty verdict returned today, at the conclusion of a four-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Evidence introduced during the trial revealed that guns and drugs were seized by law enforcement during the execution of two search warrants from two different residences in Panama City, Florida. More specifically, during the execution of the first search warrant on August 7, 2020, law enforcement seized approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine and a .25 caliber Beretta firearm from a Panama City residence and a vehicle parked outside. Both Joins and Webb were found near the methamphetamine, which had been divided into equal amounts of roughly one kilogram. Joins and Webb were arrested, and Webb was subsequently released on a state court bond. During the execution of the second search warrant on August 28, 2020, law enforcement seized a Hi-Point 9mm firearm from a different Panama City residence, occupied by Webb, and approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine from his vehicle which was parked outside.

Joins and Webb are scheduled to be sentenced before Chief District Court Judge Mark Walker on October 8, 2021, at 10:00 am and 11:00 am respectively, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

Both defendants face not less than ten years imprisonment to life and not less than five years on supervised release for the conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute convictions.

Webb also faces not more than ten years imprisonment and not more than three years on supervised release for his conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.