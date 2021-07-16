ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Looking for a somewhere to send your dog for a day or just want to support local shelters? Puppy Friends Social Club is planning a launch party this weekend in Atlanta with food and beer runs to celebrate what they’re providing for pet owners in the Metro area.

CW69 met up with some happy canines, and humans we should add, at Grant Park on Friday afternoon. Organizers were putting up signs for this weekend’s events. “I love animals, so I decided to get into the dog business, so I started taking care of dogs from home,” said Puppy Friends Social Club Founder Kisha Chavis, who founded the club in Los Angeles in 2013. The online, on-demand membership-based pet-sitting marketplace is open here in Atlanta and around the country. “Sitters will sign up across the country, and clients across the country will sign up, and so in your state, there should be sitters that are Puppy Friends Social Club members,” she said.

They do home visits and perform background checks on the sitters. Many pet parents prefer this service over a kennel. “I call it doggie jail. You know, you send your dog to the kennel and they’re in jail all day long, even though they say they get out to play, there’s nothing like being at home,” Chavis said.

Sitters and clients sign up on the website and go through a selective process, and the sitters set their own rates. The business is celebrating their service with a big weekend celebration, including a kickoff picnic at Grant Park that starts at noon on Saturday.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Saturday, July 17

12 PM – Kickoff Picnic at Grant Park – (Cherokee Avenue)

4:30 PM – Puppy Training Class with Justin Hall of The Atlanta Dog Wizard at the Village Improv Theater (349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312)

Sunday, July 18

1pm -5pm Barks and Brews, Atlanta Beer Bus hop-on & hop off shuttle tour.

Stops to include FireMaker Brewery, Round Trip Brewing, Second Self Brewery with a final bash at Dr. Scofflaws

Participating Partners:

Scofflaw Brewing Co.

Barkuterie Boards

Atlanta Beer Bus

Alpha Dog Pack

Village Improv Theatre

Fire Maker Brewing Company

Pooch Pastries

Ambary Gardens (Premium CBD products)

Big Daddy Biscuits

The Atlanta Dog Wizard

Round Trip Brewing Company

Second Self Beer Company

The proceeds will benefit PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill, non-profit pet shelter. Over the next two years, Chavis is planning to open locations where you can bring your dogs and support homeless veterans and families.