Here is the timeline of events:

At 4:00 p.m., a large group gathered at Al Lopez Park where the crowd at first remained on the sidewalk.

Around 4:30 p.m., another group staged at the intersection, in the NB lane of Dale Mabry Blvd. and Columbus Avenue. and blocked the roadway.

Around 4:47 p.m. the group in front of Al Lopez Park began to block the roadway. Just after 5:00 p.m, the group began to march south on Himes Avenue. to join the second group already blocking the roadway at Columbus Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway.

Just before 6:00 p.m., numerous dispersal orders were given to the crowd.

After numerous dispersal orders, the crowd turned and marched south on Dale Mabry Blvd., some in the roadway and some in the median.

At 6:49 p.m., the large group attempted to take over the exit ramp at I-275 NB at Dale Mabry Highway.

TPD assisted Florida Highway and Patrol, to redirect the crowd back off the exit ramp of I-275. Several people were taken into custody on several charges including battery on LEO.

Once off the exit ramp, the group remained at Dale Mabry Highway, near I-275, under the overpass when additional dispersal orders were given.

After 7:30 p.m., the crowd began marching north on Dale Mabry Blvd.

Part of the group went back to Al Lopez Park and continued demonstrating, while others continued marching north on Dale Mabry Highway and staged near MLK.

The group at Al Lopez Park dispersed after 9:30 p.m.

Around the same time, the group on Dale Mabry Highway and MLK, marched south back to Columbus, between Dale Mabry Highway and Himes Avenue where the group stayed and still remains.

FHP detained several subjects during the incident on I-275. One Trooper was injured in the process.

“The Tampa Police Department continues to support everyone’s 1st Amendment right for free speech. We will continue to work with groups who want to have their voices heard in a safe and secure manner”.

ARRESTED:

Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez

DOB: 8-14-90

Battery on LEO, Resist w/o violence

Evelio Ramirez-Carrasco

DOB: 5-23-87

Resist w/o violence

Maikel Vasquez-Pico