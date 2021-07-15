ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car, around 10:17 p.m. on July 14.
About 10:17 p.m. July 14, a Volkswagon Passat was traveling westbound on 18th Ave. S. approaching 19th St. S. A pedestrian, identified as Jeffrey Francis Maurio, 54, of St. Petersburg, was crossing 18th Ave. S. from the north side of the street. There was heavy rain at the time. The Passat struck the pedestrian.READ MORE: Arrest Made In July 5 Homicide
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. His relatives were notified.READ MORE: Search For Missing Teen From Thonotosassa
The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with officers. He showed no signs of impairment.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
18th Avenue South was closed for several hours during the investigation, but has since reopened. This is an ongoing investigation.