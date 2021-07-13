File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted murder at the Y’all Come Back Saloon (3230 SR 60 East) in unincorporated Lake Wales that occurred on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The shooter fatally shot himself.

At around 8:30 p.m., PCSO deputies, Lake Wales police officers, and Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to the bar where they found two males with gunshot wounds on the ground.

According to the evidence collected and witness statements so far, several times on Saturday, 41-year-old Kevin Cooper of Lake Wales called and harassed his ex-girlfriend. He was upset that she had broken-off the relationship and had begun dating someone new.

Cooper knew his ex-girlfriend would be at the bar that night and went there, detectives believe, with the intent to shoot her. When he entered the bar, Cooper approached his ex-girlfriend and shot at her. She was grazed by the bullets, and only suffered minor injuries. She was treated by PCFR at the scene.

Cooper then shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, who was sitting at the bar, hitting him twice. Cooper then shot himself in the head.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Cooper was also transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

This investigation is still on-going.

“Domestic violence is extremely serious, and often affects more than just the two people involved. Luckily, in this instance, one of the victims was not critically injured – and we’re hopeful the other victim will survive. If you are in an abusive relationship, get help. There are resources available to help victims of domestic violence,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

Cooper’s prior criminal history includes 11 felonies for Domestic Violence Battery, Domestic Violence Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Stalking, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Grand Theft, Burglary, Dealing in Stolen Property, False Verification to a Pawn Broker, and Possession of Methamphetamine.