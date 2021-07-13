COCHRAN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Springfield (Illinois) Police Department arrested Zachery M. Despain, age, 36, of Springfield, Illinois, in connection to the disappearance of Nastasha Brown of Cochran, Georgia, according to a GBI statement. Cochran is approximately 40 miles southeast of Macon.
On July 6, 2021 the Cochran Police Department received a report that 13-year-old Nastasha Brown was missing from her residence in Cochran.READ MORE: Polk County Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting And Suicide
Family members reported they last saw Nastasha in the area of Violet Street approximately 30 minutes prior to the report being filed. Based on the information received, Cochran PD initiated an investigation to locate Nastasha and requested the GBI to assist.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) secured arrest warrants for Despain for Interference with Custody, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Trafficking of Person for Labor or Sexual Servitude, and Kidnapping. Despain is also facing multiple charges in Illinois in connection to this case.READ MORE: Fans Brave Summer Storms To Celebrate Back-To-Back Lightning Win
Oconee District Attorney Tim Vaughn will be seeking extradition of Despain back to Georgia to face his charges.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.MORE NEWS: Gwinnett Police Identify Lawrenceville Homicide Casualties