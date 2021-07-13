LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police (GCPD) detectives have identified the deceased in a homicide on Braemore Mill Drive in Lawrenceville around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim has been identified as Claudia Settle, 36, of Lawrenceville. The other deceased was Henry Settle, 41, also of Lawrenceville At this time, it appears as though Henry shot his wife, then shot himself. Both suffered a single gunshot wound. Investigators are continuing to investigate the motive for this incident.
Officers responded to a domestic call at a residence and located a deceased man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Two children were in the downstairs of the residence and were taken to safety by responding officers.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Detectives are still working on the timeline of events leading to the homicide.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
