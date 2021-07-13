By Mika Rotunda
Filed Under:Champa Bay, Sports, Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Downtown Tampa’s waterways were filled Monday with fans celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning’s third Stanley Cup win.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out a near sweep of the Montreal Canadiens on home ice, Wednesday July 7, 2021, sealing a back-to-back championship win. Fans from all over converged in downtown Tampa to celebrate the third Stanley Cup win on Monday.