OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police said Wednesday they are aware of the profane-laced flags about President Joe Biden on the boardwalk, but they are considered freedom of speech.
The beach town's police department responded on social media after receiving complaints from people in the area.
