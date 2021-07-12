DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A judge sentenced Reginald Stubbs to 15 years for vehicular manslaughter and one year for following too closely in the 2018 DUI crash that killed Kennedy Segars, 18.

Before the decision, family members made emotional statements in the courtroom. “I will never be able to hear my daughter’s voice again,” said Segars’ mother Quvada Moreland, who shared how her daughter dreamed of becoming an attorney. “Because of his decision, I will never have the opportunity to see my daughter attend college, attend law school.” “Certain decisions you make deserve repercussions from court or from God,” said Kennedy’s brother Marvin Segars, Jr. “I hate him for what he did to my daughter. He took her, and she was just a great girl, such a good person,” said her father, Marvin Segars, Sr.

Stubbs’ attorney explained how his client suffered from PTSD and was a recovering alcoholic after years of serving as an Army medic. He relapsed on October 13, 2018, and crashed his car into Segars’ vehicle on her mother’s birthday. “I would never, ever intentionally hurt nobody. I’m so sorry for all the pain I brought you all,” said Stubbs, addressing Segars’ family and his relatives who attended the sentencing.

Segars’ family and their attorneys held a press conference following the hearing. “Today was an emotional day, a difficult day for this family, for our community,” said Mawuli Davis, the founding partner of the Davis Bozeman Law Firm. “There are no winners. I think that’s true, but the sentence that Judge Scott meted out today does represent some measure of justice,” said Harold Spence, another partner with the firm.

“Thank you so much to all my family and friends. It’s been a long time coming,” Moreland said. “Even the turnout won’t bring her back. It’s good to know justice was done today,” said Segars, Sr.

Davis said they’re all grateful for Kennedy, who she was in life and how her legacy will live on.