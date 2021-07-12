ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Paying for college and required equipment like laptops can be a challenge, especially for under-resourced students. A donation is providing a group of C5 Georgia high school graduates with a vital tool for their next chapter.

Bre’Anna Smith knows all too well how students need laptops these days. “I had been talking with my mom about how I was gonna get a laptop for college,” she said. She’s an alum of C5 Georgia, an Atlanta-based organization helping under-resourced youth develop leadership skills. Now she’s among 55 C5 graduates who received brand new laptops for college. She’s taking it with her on a full scholarship to Emory University. “I was real excited when they gave it to me, because I felt like a piece of stress was getting taken off of me,” said Smith.

Frazier & Deeter, a CPA firm, made the $110,000 laptop donation. “Not only have they graduated at the top of their classes, but they’ve done it at a very challenging time, with social distancing and distance learning,” said Frazier & Deeter Chief Strategy Officer John Hightower. “When we heard about the good work of C5, we as a firm became passionate about how we could continue to engage with them.”

C5 Board Chair Donna Beatty works for the firm and played a role in getting the donation. “When they heard that we had our C5 students that needed some help, they had the resources, and they wanted to make sure they had the ability to,” Beatty said. “Usually, we kind of try to find out who might need one, but this year, Donna just went ahead and made it happen for all of our graduates,” said C5 Georgia Executive Director Jackie Cannizo.

Smith, who has also written a book, “Pink Clouds: An Interactive Journal Designed for Teen Girls by a Teen Girl,” says she’ll always treasure her C5 awards and memories, including a stage production and a trek in the mountains. “The feeling of getting to the top of that mountain with my group was just amazing,” she said.