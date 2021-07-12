LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police (GCPD) detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Braemore Mill Dr. in Lawrenceville around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers responded to a domestic call at a residence and located a deceased man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.READ MORE: Falcons Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Turns Self In To Arlington PD On Child Indecency Charge
Two children were in the downstairs of the residence and were taken to safety by responding officers.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Detectives are still working on the timeline of events leading to the homicide.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Come?
The name of both parties is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-054660MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?