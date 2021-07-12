COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Local golf professional Gene Siller was identified as one of the victims of a triple homicide. Those close to his family, including ‘Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta’ star Lori Allen, say they’ve seen immense support from the community.

Police say Siller, 46, was not targeted but may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect, Bryan Rhoden, shot and killed him at the Pinetree Country Club Golf Course. Authorities found the bodies of Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, in a white pickup truck on the property.

The country club, golf organizations and members of the community are sharing their support for Siller’s wife, Ashley, and their two small children. “I absolutely could not believe it,” Allen said, regarding the shooting. She reflected on the Sillers’ 2010 wedding, which was featured on TLC’s reality show ‘Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.’ “Their love story, to witness it, was just beautiful,” she said. Allen previously lived down the street from Ashley’s side of the family, and her children shared a bond with the Sillers as well. “I know what a classy, quality family they are, and it’s been just heart-wrenching. I wanted our fellow Atlantans to cover them in prayer and to donate to their GoFundMe page. The response has been overwhelming.”

Allen shared her message for the Siller family: “We all love you. We are covering you in prayer. Anything that any of us can do, we’re here for you.”

According the the McDonald and Son Funeral Home page, the visitation for Gene Siller was held on Sunday, July 11. The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, followed by a private family burial.

*The story aired on June 6, 2021. This article includes updated information regarding a victim, an arrest and funeral arrangements.