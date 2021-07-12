ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Founders of the local restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick named some of their menu selections after people who are special to their brand. Their latest menu item honors the memory of one of their general managers.

The location on Roswell Road in Atlanta is a hot spot for chicken salad lovers and those who love the gourmet sides, soups and desserts. The menu includes 12 made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, including Fruity Fran and Jalapeno Holly. The founders, Stacy and Kevin Brown, named the flavors after family and friends who hold a special place in their hearts.

Their recently-added menu item called Pam’s Parmesan Caesar is named after Pam Ashley. “Pam was one of our general managers in one of our Augusta, Georgia stores. She was beloved by all of her team members, her guests,” said Company Marketing Manager Megan Worley. They remember her thoughtful and caring spirit. “She unfortunately passed away from cancer a couple of years ago, and we wanted to honor her with this flavor.”

The company is also making a contribution in her honor with help from customers. “We will be honoring Pam by donating 10% of all sales from Pam’s Parmesan Caesar in our company locations to cancer research,” Worley said. “I love working for this company who takes their time to honor people who mean a lot to the brand.”

The fundraiser ends on July 15, 2021. Pam’s Parmesan Caesar Chicken Salad is on the menu through August.