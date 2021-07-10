POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Judith Torres-Garcia, 31, of Fort Meade for Aggravated Manslaughter and other charges following the death of a 2-month-old male infant. Also arrested in the residence for drug related charges was Hipolito Juarez, 32, of Fort Meade on July 8.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responded to a Fort Meade residence in response to an infant who was reported as not breathing after falling out of a crib.

Torres-Garcia told detectives she was sleeping when the baby’s cries woke her up around 1:00 p.m. She said she went to check on the baby and blacked out, not knowing what happened to the infant.

Juarez told detectives he was in bed when he “heard a smack.” That’s when he said he got out of bed and found Torres-Garcia on the ground with the baby beneath her body. He picked up the baby and found the infant was unresponsive. Torres-Garcia and Juarez called 911.

PCFR took the baby to Tampa General Hospital with a skull fracture.

Deputies searched the residence and seized several bags from inside a laundry basket that contained methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

When the infant arrived at the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had suffered multiple head fractures and severe brain bleeding; the baby succumbed to his injuries on July 3rd.

Dr. Stephen Nelson performed an autopsy on the infant, during which he noted multiple head injuries, contusions on the body, and an injury to the infant’s right leg. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the back of the child’s head and ruled a homicide.

“This 8-week-old infant was killed by a woman who lives with a convicted felon and illegal drugs in the home. This baby’s life had barely begun. What a tragedy. We will do everything possible to make sure this suspect is held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff

Torres-Garcia was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child (F1)

Possession of Methamphetamine (F3)

Possession of Cocaine (F3)

Possession of Marijuana (M1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1)

She is currently in the Polk County Jail with no bond.

Juarez was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine (F3)

Possession of Cocaine (F3)

Possession of Marijuana (M1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1)

He is currently in the Polk County Jail and has a $3,000 bond. Juarez is a convicted felon with a prior criminal history that includes 4 felonies and 9 misdemeanors for Burglary, Battery, Battery on a Pregnant Woman, Driving Without a License, and various drug charges.