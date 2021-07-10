TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The City of Tampa will celebrate Archives Awareness Week with exhibits and programs taking place at local archives throughout the week of July 11 – 17, 2021. These programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Archives Awareness Week was established in 1992 by the City of Tampa Archives Advisory Committee. During this week, local archivists and history enthusiasts come together to present their collections through exhibits and programs that convey the value of archives in the identification, preservation and conservation of historic records. Archives Awareness Week is held during the second week of July to coincide with the City of Tampa’s July 15th birthday.
For more information on the City of Tampa’s Archives Awareness Week or about various exhibits or programs, please visit tampa.gov/aaw
Key Programs:
- On Sunday, July 11th, at 11:00a.m., Tampa Historical Society will offer a historical reenactment and discussion about the capture of Fort Brooke in 1864.
- On Monday, July 12th, from 2:00-4:00p.m., the City of Tampa will host Tampa Historical Society member Cat Thompson, who will give a talk on cemetery symbolism. Local historians Fred Hearns and E.J. Salcines will then discuss bicentennial and centennial history. Guests will receive a new publication, Tampa in 1921.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, at 12:00p.m., the Henry B. Plant Museum will offer a lecture entitled Folklife and Folk Songs: Sources of Community Memory, and will provide a free guided tour of their current exhibit When the Train Comes Along: Booker T. Washingtion at the Tampa Bay Casino.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, at 5:00p.m., the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library will host a virtual program on using Freedman Bureau records for African-American research.
- On Wednesday, July 14th at 1:00p.m., Tampa Bay History Center curator Brad Massey will give a lecture about Tampa in 1921, and share various items from the collection.
- On Thursday, July 15th at 5:00p.m., the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library will host a virtual program on using the Sentinel Bulletin collection.
- On Thursday, July 15th at 6:00p.m., USF Libraries will show a historical promotional film about Ybor City in the 1950s and 1960s. This program will be virtual.
- On Friday, July 16th at 1:00p.m., the Tampa Bay History Center will offer a behind the scenes tour of their new map exhibit, From Outpost to Statehood: The Florida Territory.
- On Saturday, July 17th at 10:00a.m., the Tampa Bay History Center will offer a walking tour of historic Central Avenue led by Ersula Odom. Reservations required.