TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Emergency Management is asking people to be hyper-aware and stay safe over the next few days following Hurricane Elsa.

Hillsborough County Officials say people need to be aware of possible flooding. They say if you see a road that is flooded, even just a little bit, don’t try to drive through it.

Timothy Dudley with the Tampa Department of Emergency Management says “Any time you can come out on the good side, minimal impacts, no loss of life at this time. So that’s what we are always looking for.”

Tampa resident, Layoya Gordon says she was relieved to see that Hurricane Elsa isn’t cause a lot of damage.

“Oh wow, thank god for that! I expected a lot of rain, thunder, lightning, high winds, and we really didn’t get any of that. We got rain,” said Gordon.

Dudley says Tampa Bay got lucky this time.

“This was a good dress rehearsal to make sure we are ready for the next one,” said Dudley.

Dudley says Elsa caused very little flooding and debris, but he says there are some things to keep an eye out for.

“Avoid standing water and moving water initially. You want to avoid any down power lines,” said Dudley.

He says for those who lost power, crews are working to restore it, but if you’re using a generator, be careful

“You don’t want to use generators inside and you want to keep them away from your windows. You’re just trying to avoid any exhaust coming into the same rooms you are your family may be occupied in,” said Dudley.

As crews clean up the palm tree branches and debris from Elsa, Dudley says over the next several days, his team will monitor water and flooding conditions.

He says he’s thankful this storm wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“We just encourage folks to stay ready all year round,” said Dudley.

“Maybe this was just a practice round and hopefully going forward everyone will be safe,” said Gordon.

Officials say if you find any damage or debris over the next several days, you can contact the public safety department.