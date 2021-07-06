TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Salvation Army in Tampa is getting ready to respond to any impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, while also helping with the Surfside building collapse.

David Swyres, Tampa Salvation Army Area Commander, says “It’s Florida. If there’s a disaster in Texas, North Carolina, wherever, the need arises for us and they ask us to come, that’s what we do.”

Commander Swyres says his team in Tampa is gearing up for whatever emergencies they need to respond to in Florida over the next week.

“We can roll out with dedicated teams who know how to cook meals, and these units are large enough to cook thousands of meals and we have 50 to 60 easily available at any time to go,” said Commander Swyres.

He says the Salvation Army is ready to respond to Tropical Storm Elsa as well as the Surfside building collapse search if more help is needed in Miami.

“People in the EDS community will practice with one another what happens in these scenarios, so that if the worse unthinkable happens, it’s not something we’ve not prepared for. We have constant training,” said Commander Swyres.

The Salvation Army already has teams in Miami helping people who have been impacted by the Surfside Building Collapse and organization leaders say a tropical storm is going to make things more complicated.

Johanna Wint who is with the Miami Salvation Army is helping in Surfside. She says is any weather changes occur in the area, it could make things complicated.

“I think with the storm surge and with the building being that close to the beach, that will definitely impact the efforts for the search,” said Wint.

No matter what impacts the storm has, Commander Swyres says the salvation army teams in Florida and in other states are ready to help.

“We’re ready to go. If they pick up the phone and say to us right now, we need you, we’re in a truck, we can lock and load and be ready to roll in 45 minutes,” said Commander Swyres.