HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives have identified the individual responsible for a shooting outside of a gas station early Thursday, July 1.
A warrant has been issued for Elisaha Black, 26, on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (two counts) and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
The shooting occurred on July 1, 2021, at 3:05 a.m. in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station located at 13164 Florida Avenue N in Tampa. Black fled from the scene following shooting the two individuals.
Two victims, male and female, were located there, and both are expected to survive their injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).