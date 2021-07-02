DENVER (CBS4) – Exhausted from dealing with a homeless encampment adjacent to his Capitol Hill home last summer, Brendan McCormick says he and his wife put their Denver townhome on the market to sell last August. They found potential buyers spooked by homeless encampments in his neighborhood.
McCormick said after a half dozen showings, buyers generally liked his home, but “were worried about homelessness in the city,” he said. “We were told directly, you have a lovely home, but we are concerned about what’s going on in the City of Denver right now.”