ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — With the Fourth of July right around the corner, Metro Atlanta cities and counties want residents to stay safe when using fireworks. Many also have their own laws in place for where and when you can use fireworks.

Cobb County resident Keno Trice and other customers were shopping for the latest bargains at TNT Fireworks in Smyrna to prepare for the holiday weekend. “I got a little one, and so we’re trying to thrill him with some fireworks. Hopefully it’s not more than he can handle,” he said.

They’re ready to celebrate and have some fun after more than a year in a pandemic, and they’re ready to do so safely. “Make sure I keep him away from the flames, make sure we stay away from the wooded area around, and make sure I keep some water nearby in case things go up in flames,” said Trice.

City officials and law enforcement in the Metro area have shared tips on avoiding flames and injuries from fireworks. “Most of the severe incidents that we have seen are fires that begin inside the home from putting those fireworks inside the home, as well as large fires,” said Brookhaven Police Officer Andrea Serrano. Brookhaven is one of several cities reminding people to use good judgement. “Make sure if there are children present they do not handle fireworks. If they are with their parents and supervised, it is ok. Make sure you are not putting fireworks indoors,” Serrano said.

Officials also say it’s illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and you don’t want to hold lighted fireworks in your hands. “One of the biggest things that we’re concerned with is definitely having courtesy for your neighbors,” said Serrano. She recommends Brookhaven residents calling 911 to report any fireworks after 10:30 p.m. and to remember to look after any pets, who may be frightened by the noise. “Definitely keep them inside. Be aware that fireworks can trigger some animals to run away,” she said.

Residents of other areas should check local ordinances for approved fireworks times.

TNT Fireworks released this list of safety tips:

Only buy and/or use legal fireworks from a licensed firework distributor.

Only use fireworks that are legal and approved by your local jurisdiction for use. Limit fireworks use to the dates designated by your local jurisdiction for legal fireworks use.

Read and follow the directions on the labels.

Never give fireworks or sparklers to young children.

Never use fireworks in conjunction with alcohol consumption.

Only use consumer fireworks away from homes, buildings and dry grass – on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface, such as concrete, that is free from debris.

Have a working garden hose and/or bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies.

Never carry a firework in your pocket or hold a lit firework in your hand.

Never shoot fireworks from a metal or glass container.

Keep spectators at a safe distance and never aim or throw fireworks at another person.

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework device – even when lighting.

Light only one firework at a time.

NEVER approach or try to re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time.

When the festivities are over, conduct a site clean-up and dispose of used fireworks appropriately. Allow used fireworks to stand for at least 20 minutes, submerge in water, drain, place in a plastic bag and dispose outside in a covered trash can.

Animals are often frightened by the sounds of fireworks. Protect your “best friends” by keeping them indoors, secure and away from the loud, sudden noises.

To access the full list of TNT Fireworks Safety Tips, click here.