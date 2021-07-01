(CBS Local)- The 2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man competition featuring four-time champion Brian Shaw, comes to CBS Television Network this Saturday, July 3. Audiences tuning in will see 25 of the world’s strongest athletes compete across multiple events to earn the coveted title of World’s Strongest Man.

The 44th edition of the competition sees Colorado native Shaw joined by 24-year-old Trey Mitchell and the Stoltman brothers, Luke and Tom, competing along with the rest of the field across a variety of tests. Some of the highlights of this year’s competition include the world famous Atlas Stones, Reign Total Body Fuel Keg Toss, Fingal’s Fingers, the KNAACK Deadlift and Titan’s Turntable. What do those events entail? Check out the descriptions below

Atlas Stones- The signature event of the World’s Strongest Man competitions since being introduced in 1986, the five heavy, spherical stones increase in weight from 100 kg (~220 pounds) to 160 kg (~353 pounds). They must be placed on five corresponding platforms about chest high.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Keg Toss- The keg toss was inspired by the traditions of the Highland Games. It’s a test of power as athletes have to throw kegs that increase in weight over a 4.42 meter (~14.5 foot) high wall. Athletes only get one attempt to clear the wall at each weight.

Fingal’s Fingers- This event, first added to the program in 2000, gets its name from a mythological Gaelic hunter-warrior. A series of hinged poles (fingers) are lifted by the athletes from a horizontal resting position and flipped over to the other side. The poles increase in length and weight as competitors succeed. Weights range from 200 kg (~440 pounds) to 300 kg (~661 pounds).

KNAACK Deadlift- A familiar exercise for every day athletes, the deadlift can take two different forms in the World’s Strongest Man competition. Competitors can go for a maximum weight in a round-robin format where athletes attempting to lift various weights until one man is left standing. Or, athletes can be asked to lift a set weight for a maximum number of repetitions in a certain time frame (usually ~75 seconds).

Titan’s Turntable- New to the competition this year, this event sees athletes push an antique locomotive seated on a large turntable. The athletes will be asked to push the turntable, topped by a 19th century JW Bowker steam engine, 180 degrees in as short a time as possible.

This year’s competition will air on Saturday, July 3 from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. After that, the competition will air on Wednesday July 7 on CBS Sports Network and each subsequent Thursday from July 22 through September 9. See the full schedule below. Times may change, check your local listings.

Saturday, July 3: 2-3 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network / Paramount+ Premium

Wednesday, July 7: 9-10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 22: 8-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 29: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, August 5: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, August 12: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, August 19: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, August 26: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Thursday, September 2: 8:30-9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 4 (Competition Finale): 2:30-3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network / Paramount+ Premium

Thursday, September 9 (Encore Show): TBD on CBS Sports Network