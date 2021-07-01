POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Winter Haven man has been arrested by Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes detectives for possessing over 600 images and videos containing child pornography.

Taylor Stracqualursi, 29, of WInter Haven was arrested on Wednesday, June 30.

According to reports, The investigation began when PCSO received a tip about Stracqualursi having images on his iPhone that looked like children being sexually battered. Before deputies arrived at his house on Lake Sears Drive, Stracqualursi did a factory reset on his iPhone, after battering a victim in the home who was trying to take the phone away from him.

Detectives seized computers, laptops, external hard drives, flash drives, and cell phones from the residence during a search. During an on-scene preview of one of the suspect’s computers, detectives located 617 images depicting child pornography of children and babies between the ages six months old to 12-years-old according to officials.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with battery domestic violence (M1), tampering with evidence (F3), and 617 counts possession of child pornography – enhanced (F2). He is unemployed.

The felony child porn charges are upgraded (enhanced) if the suspect possesses 10 or more images of child pornography and at least one image contains any of the following criteria:

Image depicts a child younger than the age of 5

Image depicts sadomasochistic abuse of a child

Image depicts sexual battery of a child

Image depicts sexual bestiality involving a child

Any movie involving a child

“We are conducting a thorough investigation to see where this suspect got the child pornography, who he distributed it to, and if he’s sexually abused any children to whom he’s had access. The sheer volume of this disgusting collection of images showing children being raped and sexually violated is horrible. His actions are vile and demented, and he needs to stay locked up,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff