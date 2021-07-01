LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized heroin in one enforcement action that totaled more than $1.3 million in street value.
“Drug smugglers will go to extreme lengths to ensure their illegal contraband avoids detection,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Fortunately, our frontline officers employ an array of high-tech tools, canines and inspections experience which helps CBP interdict dangerous drugs and aids in the prosecution of drug traffickers.”