ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta police say at least one suspect ambushed two officers responding to a shooting at the Solace on Peachtree Apartments at 710 Peachtree Street in Midtown. “Upon exiting the elevator, they were immediately approached with gun fire. Officers were able to return gunfire where we believe one suspect was fatally struck,” said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr.

Authorities say a suspect, later identified as Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, of Atlanta, shot at the officers when the elevator reached the 8th floor of the apartment building. The suspect is dead and one of the officers was injured and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. A victim injured in the original shooting was also rushed to a hospital, and that person was listed in stable condition.

“Even with one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “The courage that was displayed, I don’t even have the words to describe,” she added. “It’s only through their training and by the grace of God that these officers did not come upon a more tragic situation,” said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. As of Wednesday evening, police had not released the names of the injured officer or suspect. They gave an update on the officer a few hours after their afternoon press conference. “The officer sustained an injury to the face. He is awake and speaking,” said Bryant, who visited the officer in the hospital and indicated he was in stable condition. “His family is with him and very concerned about where he is. I told him how proud I was of him and his action. He said he understood.”

Police say another officer was injured in a traffic accident responding to the shooting, and he’s also in stable condition. The case is still under investigation.