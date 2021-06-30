ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) spoke at Sheltering Arms Educare Atlanta Center, announcing direct monthly tax refunds for Georgia families. “The families of more than one million Georgia children will be receiving tax relief,” he said.

The refunds apply to families making up to $150,000 jointly or single parents making up to $112,500 a year. Starting July 15 and through the end of the year, most of these families will receive monthly payments of $300 per child under the age of six and $250 a month per child for kids ages six through 17. It’s part of the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan, providing an annual tax refund worth up to $3,600 per child. Eligible families can expect the rest of the tax cut after filing next year’s taxes. Just like the stimulus payments, they’ll receive a direct deposit, paper check or debit card for the tax refund. “Senator Warnock and I are so pleased to announced we cast the decisive votes to secure this tax cut,” Ossoff said.

Child care providers shared why the tax relief is so vital, especially during the pandemic. “Ninety percent of all of our families receive financial and tuition assistance to attend our programs, and many of our families rely on us for food and diapers,” said Sheltering Arms President and CEO Blythe Keeler Robinson. “Children who live in poverty for any amount of time can suffer negative lifelong consequences, including lower earnings, educational attainment levels and poor health,” said Mindy Binderman, the executive director of the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students (GEEARS).

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) met with business leaders at Best End Brewing Company. “I was excited today to meet all of these business leaders who are making their way out of a pandemic, providing services to our community and jobs,” he said. Warnock highlighted his efforts to create local jobs and strengthen affordable healthcare and infrastructure, including the Atlanta Beltline. “I was happy to request a $5 million appropriation earmarked for this project,” he said, referring to the Beltline.

“We talk about infrastructure, but really what we’re talking about at the end of the day is about businesses. It’s about housing. It’s about people. It’s about outcomes for the community,” said Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs. “I’ll be riding with you, not only on the trail, but in Washington to make sure we get this project done,” said Warnock, describing how infrastructure is important for Georgia’s economic development. “It also gives us something to focus on, to work on, rather than work on one another,” he said.

Both Warnock and Ossoff are touring the state, providing updates on their efforts in Washington. Ossoff plans to continue briefing communities on the tax cut, and Warnock will continue spotlighting his efforts during his “Jobs for Georgia” tour.