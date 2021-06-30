PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A 19-year-old man who allegedly believed he was exorcising demons from his father before his death in a Duxbury pond has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. Jack Callahan was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to a murder charge Tuesday in Plymouth District Court.
Police said Callahan went to a bar in Boston Sunday night to get his father, 57-year-old Scott Callahan, who wasn’t supposed to be drinking. An Uber picked them up and dropped them off at Island Creek Pond in Crocker Park near their home in Duxbury.