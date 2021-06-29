(CBS Local)– “Love Island” announced the 12 new sexy singles who are ready to mingle and find their perfect matches when they kick off this summer of love in Hawaii on the third season of the unpredictable romantic reality series. Find out who says “aloha” to romance among the first group of Islanders, which includes a real estate investor, a Covid relief worker, a psychiatric nurse and a personal trainer, on Love Island’s special 90-minute season premiere, Wednesday, July 7 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Following its season premiere, “Love Island” will air Thursday and Friday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) during its first week. Then, the series will air Tuesdays through Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Sundays (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) for the remainder of the season.

In addition, there is more to love this summer on Paramount+ when, for the first time, 15 hours of exclusive content, including unfiltered glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes featuring content too hot for broadcast, will be available to stream.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return with even more love and romance this summer as the show escapes the desert and heads back to the beach. Islanders will couple up on the sundrenched Hawaiian Island where they will be ready for more texts, fireside ceremonies, challenges and friendships. It is not all sun and rainbows, though, when the ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, returns. And, as always viewers can vote on the Love Island app all season long, having input on who goes on dates, who’s at risk from being dumped from the Island and who are fan favorites. Ultimately, one couple will triumph and be crowned the winners of Love Island.

The season premiere of “Love Island” immediately follows the special 90-minute summer debut of Big Brother, Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT).

The following are the first 12 Islanders embarking on a summer of love. Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

Oliva Kaiser

Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, AK

Kyra Lizama

Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, HI

Trina Njoroge

Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, CA

Cashay Proudfoot

Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, NY

Shannon St. Claire

Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, PA

Korey Gandy

Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, VA

Josh Goldstein

Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, MA

Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, NY

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, VA

Christian Longnecker

Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, HI

Will Moncada

Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia

Javonny Vega

Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, FL