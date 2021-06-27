Mawuli Davis (left), an attorney representing Amber Jackson (center), announced a lawsuit filed against the City of Atlanta and two police officers. Jackson was body slammed during an arrest on May 29, 2020. (photo: Valencia Jones)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Attorneys for Amber Jackson, a dental hygienist, say there’s no other recourse but to file yet another lawsuit against the city of Atlanta. They’re also suing Atlanta Police Officers Cody Swanger and Jeremiah Brandt for a body slamming incident from May 29, 2020.

Cell phone video captured by Heather Upham, who was attending the protest, shows Swanger throwing Jackson to the ground at a George Floyd protest near Lenox Square. “I never thought that would happen to me, and to think there are worse cases than mine,” said Jackson. “She could have easily been the next George Floyd, the way he was dragging her out of a car like a rag doll,” said Upham.

This all happened after she moved a barricade. Officers said she resisted arrest and charged her with disorderly conduct “The one that is the true threat to our democracy were those officers in a city that allows them to continue to work,” said Attorney Mawuli Davis, a founding partner of The Davis Bozeman Law Firm. The attorneys broke down the allegations during a press conference on June 25, 2021, explaining how the video shows Officer Swanger swing Jackson around and call her stupid after body slamming her. Jackson suffered a broken clavicle during the process. “I’m tired of feeling sad and feeling unease around law enforcement,” said Jackson.

Attorneys say the officers gave a different story than what the video shows. “Those lies that they told had a temporary life span,” said Harold Spence, a Davis Bozeman firm partner. They’re alleging both officers made an unlawful arrest, that Brandt failed to intervene, and they’re accusing both the city and the officers of excessive use of force, claiming the city failed to properly train the officers. In addition, they’re also hoping criminal charges are filed.

CW69 News at 10 reached out to the city of Atlanta for comment, but has not received a response.

It’s one of several lawsuits the firm has filed against the city this month in an effort to settle stalled police-involved cases.