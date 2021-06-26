POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people for drug trafficking and various other charges, after a suspicious package was discovered at a shipping facility on Wednesday, June 23.

After the discovery of the shipping package, an invesitgation was launched.

In addition to the arrests, the PCSO seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 417 grams of oxycodone, four firearms, one vehicle (2021 GMC Canyon ZR2), and $62,300.00 in currency.

“What started as a simple call about a suspicious package two days ago, ended with some seriously bad drugs taken off the streets, and nine drug dealers behind bars. These are people who profit from making drugs available to the children of our community, as well as many loved-ones who are battling severe addictions. This bust is just one example of the fine work being done by these detectives,”said Grady Judd, Sheriff

The following people were arrested due to this investigation:

Stacy Nylen, 41, Winter Haven.

CHARGES: Armed Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 28 grams (Capital Felony), Maintain Residence for Trafficking (F2), Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Sell (F3), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Nylen’s prior criminal history includes prior misdemeanor drug charges.

Shawn Sutter, 41, Pinellas Park.

CHARGES: Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Sutter has a prior criminal history of 16 felonies and 20 misdemeanors consisting of charges for: firearms violations, burglaries, grand theft, battery, resisting, and multiple drug possessions and traffickings.

David King, 40, Winter Haven.

CHARGES: Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Maintain Vehicle for Trafficking (F2), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (M2).

King’s prior criminal history is comprised of 13 felonies and 20 misdemeanors including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, batteries, thefts, fleeing to elude, obstruction, DUI, resisting, tampering with evidence, and various drug charges.

Shaun Lehoe, 42, Bradenton.

CHARGES: Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Purchase of Methamphetamine (F2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Jorge Reyes, 61, Bradenton

CHARGES: Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Purchase of Methamphetamine (F2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Reyes’ has been incarcerated in state prison four times. He has 26 prior felonies and 15 prior misdemeanors. The charges include aggravated assault, batteries, resisting, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief, fraud, cruelty toward child, forgery, burglary, grand theft autos, and various drug possessions and traffickings.

James Hall, 47, Sarasota.

CHARGES: Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Trafficking in Oxycodone over 100 grams (F1), Conspiracy to Traffic Oxycodone (F1), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Hall’s prior criminal history includes 38 felonies and 26 misdemeanors consisting of aggravated assault, fraud, multiple dealings in stolen property, burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, resisting, and drug possessions.

Mallory Hertweck, 34, Bradenton.

CHARGES: Trafficking in Oxycodone over 100 grams (F1), Conspiracy to Traffic Oxycodone (F1), Maintain Vehicle for Trafficking (F2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Hertweck’s prior criminal history includes 4 felonies and 1 misdemeanor consisting of fraudulent use of ID, theft, and drug charges.

Julio Calderon Hernandez, 32, Warner Robbins, Georgia.

CHARGES: Armed Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Capital Felony), Conspiracy to Traffic Amphetamine over 200 Grams (F1), Maintain Vehicle for Trafficking (F2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1)

Diana Salas Patino, 30, Warner Robbins, Georgia.

CHARGES: Armed Trafficking in Methamphetamine (Capital Felony), Armed Trafficking in Cocaine (Capital Felony), Maintain Vehicle for Trafficking (F2), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1)

When a detective initially responded to the shipping facility on June 23rd, he utilized his K9 partner to sniff the package. K9 Jin reacted to the package and a search warrant was then obtained to further examine it.

The search of the box revealed 42 different ½-pound bags of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was then obtained for a residence at 343 Cloverdale Road in Winter Haven, which was where the package was to be delivered. Nylen and Sutter were arrested at that location.

Additional arrests were made on King, Lehoe, and Hall, as each one met individually with undercover detectives for the purpose of purchasing large amounts of methamphetamine.

Detectives then contacted Salas Patino in the Atlanta, Georgia area to arrange a delivery of a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine to a location in Lakeland. The next day, June 25th, Salas Patino, accompanied by Hernandez Colon, arrived at the meeting location and were arrested.