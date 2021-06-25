MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfside’s mayor is hopeful that some who had been in the building survived as heavy machinery begins to clear away debris at the site of a collapsed building at Champlain Towers South.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll find people alive under all this rubble and that’s what we’re going to do. We owe it to the families. We’re going to apply the resources that we have. We have no limit on resources, so we’re really good there. We just have to get those resources there and continue to work and we’re doing that,” said Mayor Charles Burkett.