TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man arrested for manslaughter with a weapon after a dispute over money on June 6, 2021.

Eyondre James Simmons, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, June 23. Simmons was charged with Manslaughter with a weapon after a dispute over money ended when the suspect shot the victim with a pellet gun.

Photo Credits: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Once officers arrived on scene, the adult male victim was found deceased as a result of his sustained injuries.

After starting the investigation, detectives began reviewing surveillance video and speaking with a witness, they identified the shooter as Simmons.

 

