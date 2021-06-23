ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Fulton County judge rescheduled the preliminary hearing for Julian Conley, the suspect charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner, 8.

Secoriea’s family says they’re not discouraged by the delay, and they look forward to facing Conley in court. “We have to look him in his face and see him and get answers why he would do this,” said April Turner, her aunt. “Everything is going according to plan, and I thank [our attorney] as well, the judge. Everybody is doing their job.”

Authorities say Conley was among several armed vigilantes manning a barricade near the Wendy’s where Atlanta police shot and killed Rayshard Brooks. They say he shot at the car Secoriea was riding in, as the driver tried driving around the barricade. Conley is also a suspect in a shooting that happened just minutes before the shooting of Secoriea in the same location. A police report shows officers charged him and a second suspect, Jerrion McKinney, with aggravated assault in that shooting. McKinney has since bonded out of jail.

The family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis, said Conley has a defense attorney for that case, but does not currently have one for the case involving Secoriea. His previous attorney withdrew from the case, and now, a public defender, who represented him a just few months ago, is dropping his case. “They have filed for a conflict for their office to be excused and for a conflict attorney to be appointed,” Davis said. There was no word on exactly what the conflict is. “It’s all, unfortunately, confusing for the family, but at the end of they, we are here committed to making sure seeing this through,” he said.

Davis says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into any gang-related activities connected with the shooting. “The family is ready to walk every mile of this journey towards justice,” he said. “We are very prepared to see him, and every time he comes to court, he’s going to see us,” said Turner.

The judge rescheduled the preliminary hearing for July 13. Davis says, if the case is indicted, there won’t be a preliminary hearing.