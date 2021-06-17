ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released new information about a Holly Springs traffic stop that resulted in the death of a police officer and the suspect.
GBI Public Information Officer Nelly Miles said in a press conference Thursday afternoon that the incident started during a traffic stop for speeding just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night near Harmony Lakes Drive and Hickory Road. At some point during the stop, the suspect, earlier identified as Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, started driving his car, dragging officer Joe Burson, 25, originally from Ball Ground, down Hickory Road. Officer Burson was able to fire shots at the Dolce.
Other officers on scene rendered aid to both Officer Burson and Dolce.
Dolce was taken to North Fulton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officer Burson was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officer Burson was married and did not have any children.
GBI is still investigating the incident.