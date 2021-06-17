GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A Gwinnett County commissioner has made trash a top priority, after receiving several complaints about waste haulers. He now wants to overhaul how the county oversees its trash collection services.

Gwinnett residents like their neighborhoods clean. “It is very important to the community, but you know, sometimes we gotta chip in as neighbors,” said a resident, who was picking up trash near some garbage bins off the side of a road in Suwanee. The residents also pay to have their trash picked up on time, but that hasn’t always happened. They say, at times, the trash collection has backed up just like some of the traffic in the area. It’s what Albert Williams, an attorney who lives in the county, recently dealt with. “Got home that evening and everybody’s garbage was still there,” he said, adding the waste hauler still hadn’t collected it a week after that evening. “I ended up contacting the county and saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’”

District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden says, since he took office in January, he’s received complaints about several waste haulers, including Advanced Disposal and Waste Pro. “We’ve heard complaints of people missing routes, trucks leaving more trash behind on their routes, trucks leaking fluids,” he said. Among other concerns, Carden is questioning why the county would sign a 10-year contract for trash collection service. He’s proposing several solutions, including tracking and monitoring collection performance, collecting anonymous customer reviews through a process similar to a “secret shopper” program and establishing a Waste Management Oversight Committee. “That would be five members appointed by Board of Commissioners members,” said Carden. “[It’s] with the whole goal of really holding these waste haulers accountable.”

CW69 reached out to several trash collectors that contract with county for comment, and will provide an update once they respond. The board is expected to discuss the issue over the summer.