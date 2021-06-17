By Ashley Cox
File photo of police lights.(photo: Thinkstock)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries at McMullen Booth Road and Eastland Boulevard around 11:00 a.m. on June 17.

According to reports, the crash occurred when a 2019 Chevrolet ran a red light turning left from Eastland onto McMullen Booth. It was struck by a 2020
Toyota SUV headed southbound on a green light.

Photo Credits: City Of Clearwater Public Safety

The 29-year-old male Chevrolet driver was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old female driver of the SUV, along with two children ages 11 and 12, also were taken to St. Joseph’s for treatment of injuries thought to be minor.

All lanes of McMullen Booth Road were closed south of State Road 580, but is now reopened.