ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – In a developing story, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a Holly Springs incident that left one police officer and the male suspect dead, according to an announcement from the GBI.
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department. A Holly Springs Police Officer has died. A male suspect has died.
The GBI said it believes the incident started with a traffic stop and the officer was dragged by the suspects car. The suspect, Ansy Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, was shot and killed by an officer in the incident. The GBI did not specify which officer shot the suspect.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.