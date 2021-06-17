JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Arkansas Man pleads guilty yo using the internet to solicit and pay an individual to molest a 9-year-old child and to creating a video recording depicting this sexual abuse on Wednesday, June 17.

Cody Dillon Hogan, 26, of Leachville, Arkansas faces a mandatory minimum pentalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

Hogan was arrested on November 9, 2020, at his residence in Arkansas and remains in custody.

According to court documents, in December 2019, an undercover FBI agent in Jacksonville, who was posing as a parent of a 9-year-old child, made contact with Hogan in a particular online chat application. During an online session, Hogan, using the online name “stonetelephone,” sent the undercover agent a photo of his own genitalia and asked for “naughty” photos of the purported 9-year-old “child.”

Hogan offered to pay the “parent” to create and send him a video of the “child” being sexually abused. Hogan gave specific instructions as to how he wanted to see the “child” molested in the video, and he sent the agent a $50 gift card as payment for the requested video.

For several weeks, Hogan continued to solicit the undercover agent to produce and send him a video of the 9-year-old “child” being molested, and he provided advice on various ways to send it to him over the internet using group sharing accounts and online cloud storage. During one particular online chat, Hogan stated, “After I see this video there could be all kinds of money and requests coming your way lol.”

According to reports, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers executed a federal search warrant at Hogan’s residence in Arkansas and placed him under arrest. During an interview with FBI agents, Hogan admitted that he had engaged in online conversations with the mother of a 9-year-old child about producing and sending him a pornographic video of the child.

He also stated that he had successfully solicited at least three other children to produce and send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. A search of Hogan’s cellphone and his homemade computer revealed that these devices contained hundreds of videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of young children, including sadistic and masochistic conduct.