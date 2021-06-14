ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Atlanta Police Department (APD) reported two separate shooting incidents early Monday morning.
APD posted that at approximately 1:30 a.m. they dispatched officers to Grady Memorial Hospital on a report of a person shot. When the officers arrived they discovered a man who was transported by a privately owned vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim told officers he was walking near West Lake Ave NW and North Ave when he heard gunshots and was wounded. The victim telephoned a family member for assistance and was taken to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Later that morning APD responded to anther report of a shooting at I-85 and Lindberg Dr. At the scene officers found a woman with a gunshot wound.
The preliminary investigation found that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-85 with a black sedan pulled alongside of the vehicle and someone began shooting. The victim was wounded, and the driver pulled over.
The suspect vehicle fled. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.

The investigations are preliminary and can change as new information comes to light.