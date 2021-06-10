POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two 16-year-olds are now behind bars in Polk County.

Jevon Berrien Junior and Margus Johnson were both arrested in the murder of 17-year-old Taigur Taguri.

Investigators it all started with a drug deal turned deadly at Gordon Heights Park on Monday. Officials say the two 16-year-olds had planned to steal marijuana from Taigur Taguri, but ended up shooting him several times instead.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says “It was horrible. It was a set up. It was an ambush.”

Sheriff Judd says Monday night a 17-year-old named Taigur Taguri met up with Jevon Berrien Junior and Margus Johnson to sell them marijuana at Gordon Heights Park, but Sheriff Judd says the two buyers planned to steal the drugs, so they went up to Taguri’s car, ready to rob him.

“Our victim saw a firearm and he said ‘no bro, wait bro.’ He tried to leave. As he put the car in gear and tried to leave, that’s when he was shot,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd says Berrien Junior is a Bartow High School eleventh grader, Johnson is an eleventh grader at Fort Meade High School, and Taguri was a student at George Jenkins High School.

“It makes me completely angry that we’ve got kids killing kids,” said Sheriff Judd.

Investigators arrested both Johnson and Berrien Junior on Tuesday at Berrien’s home on Gause Street near Bartow, and while officials were at the home, they found a nine millimeter hand gun in.

“They are self-proclaimed gang-members,” said Sheriff Judd.

While investigators were at the home, Berrien Junior’s father, Jevon Berrien Senior was also arrested.

“Possession of meth, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd says his department is asking the state attorney to charge Berrien Junior and Johnson as adults, and he said adults who have teenagers in Polk County need to start acting like parents.

“Start going into their rooms, look into the backpacks, going into their social media and know what they are doing,” said Sheriff Judd.

Officials say they are still looking for two more suspects, so if you have any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.