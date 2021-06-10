ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) shooting of a fleeing murder suspect, according to a statement from the GBI.
The GBI says that their preliminary investigation indicates that on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 2:20 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit officers and GSP troopers located Terrell Gas, 36, of Lithonia, at an apartment complex in College Park, Georgia. Gas had outstanding arrest warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault stemming from an incident the day prior in DeKalb County.READ MORE: Atlanta Police Roll Out Summer Crime Reduction Plan To Address Violence
As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gas, Gas fled and did not stop. GSP troopers pursued Gas, and Gas’ vehicle went down an embankment near the area of Old National Highway and the entrance ramp to I-85 north in Fulton County. Gas ran out of the vehicle with a gun.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?
During the incident, Georgia State Patrol troopers discharged their firearms, striking Gas. Gas was transported to a local area hospital where he died.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the incident and is being treated at a local area hospital.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will You Get Each Month?
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.