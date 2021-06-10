ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Atlanta’s continued upticks in crime have kept police on their toes, prompting Police Chief Rodney Bryant to roll out a summer crime reduction plan to address the problem. “The summer plan that we are rolling out is very aggressive,” he said.

The plan includes restructuring the Atlanta Police Department’s Investigation Unit and doing inspections to make sure officers are following procedures. They’ll also evaluate security at night clubs. “Code enforcement will have the responsibility of responding immediately to a location reactively,” Bryant said, explaining he’s adding a reactive approach to the existing proactive code enforcement process. They plan to partner with the Fulton County District Attorney, as well as state and federal agencies to address gang and other criminal activity. “This will be a significant game changer going into what we see in the summer,” he said.

Additionally, the plan includes boosting video surveillance, putting more officers on the street, targeting repeat offenders and getting the community involved by encouraging neighborhood watch groups. “There are so many other things that affect what we’re seeing around crime: jobs, people being out of work,” said Bryant, adding how people not having the outlets and resources they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the crime spikes.

He also referenced plans to assign more officers to engage youth to help keep guns out of their hands. APD reports 827 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far this year, adding to the crime problem. “There are things that we can do to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals,” said Officer Steve Avery with the APD’s Public Affairs Unit. In a public service announcement, Avery explained too many people are leaving guns in unlocked cars. “We’re asking more citizens to be more vigilant and more attentive to their weapons,” said Bryant.

The summer crime reduction plan took effect June 4, 2021 and continues through August 28, 2021.