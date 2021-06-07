GRIFFIN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Griffin, according to a GBI statement.

Initial information indicates that at approximately 1:05 A.M., Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) officers were dispatched to be on the lookout for a tan Lincoln Town Car being driven by an intoxicated driver that left the area of Taps Bar and Grill in Jonesboro, GA.

A short time later, a CCPD officer saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. The driver exited the vehicle and was later identified as Stephen Neil Weigand, age 29, of Griffin.

The police dispatcher notified officers that numerous other callers were reporting they were victims of a hit and run from Taps Bar and Grill describing this vehicle. When the CCPD officer attempted to place handcuffs on Weigand. As the officer got a handcuff on Weigand’s right wrist, Weigand jerked away from the officer, hitting the officer in the face with the handcuffs and then pushed the officer before getting back in his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

At this time, two Lovejoy Police Department officers arrived as backup and began pursuit of the vehicle traveling southbound on Tara Boulevard. The pursuit continued south into Griffin, Spalding County, GA.

Weigand attempted to turn onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41 at which time the two officers blocked the vehicle from turning, forcing Weigand to stop. Weigand opened the driver’s door, began exiting the vehicle, and pointed a handgun at the officers, at which point the two Lovejoy police officers fired their weapons, striking Weigand multiple times. Weigand was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.