TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Suspect arrested and charged with first degree murder on Friday, June 4.
Timothy Fulgiam Weeks, 46, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Rome Avenue in reference to shots hears. Once officers arrived they observed an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Th victim was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
According to reports, detectives were quickly able to develop probable cause charges for Weeks through witness statements.
Weeks was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and charged with premeditated murder in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm.