ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Man sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for makining a false statement in a passport application, aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, and illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

Donovan Davey, 57, had pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021.

According to court documents, Davey is a citizen of Jamaica. He does not have lawful status to reside in the United States and was physically removed from the United States to Jamaica in 2005 and 2012. In October 2009, Davey fraudulently filed an application for a U.S. passport using the name of Connecticut resident J.T. and including J.T.’s date of birth and social security number but submitting Davey’s photograph. As a result of this fraudulent application, a U.S. passport was issued to Davey in J.T.’s name.

In March 2020, Davey fraudulently filed an application with the U.S. Department of State to renew the passport that he held in J.T.’s name. In the renewal application, Davey again provided J.T.’s personal identifying information, but Davey’s photograph. In the renewal application, Davey attested under penalty of perjury that he was “a citizen or non-citizen national of the United States,” which was not true.

In September 2020, Davey was arrested in Orlando after having returned to the United States without authorization from the U.S. Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.