HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A man was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery on Thursday, June 4.

Robert Kriska, 45, is a known violent offender to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 1, 2021, the victim was visiting Kriska’s home on the 9000 block of Ohio Avenue in Thonotosassa.

According to reports, during the visit, Kriska accused the victim of stealing property from him. He later contacted friends of the victim and demanded payment for the victim’s release.

Kriska struck the victim several time using his bare hands and a piece of wood. During this time Kriska also made threatening remarks and pointed his firearm at the victim. Kriska fell asleep for the night, and the victim was able to escape during the early morning hours of June 2, and called to report the incident.

According to officials, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Kriska on the kidnapping and aggravated battery charges. On June 3, they also obtained a search warrant for Kriska’s home. Because of Kriska’s extensive violent history, which includes multiple SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team callouts, and his past threats to law enforcement, HCSO activated multiple units to take him into custody, which included SWAT, the Crisis Negotiation Team, Bomb Team, K9, and undercover units. Kriska was taken into custody by HCSO’s SWAT without incident. The Plant City Police Department also assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

“When you’re dealing with such a dangerous suspect, it’s unclear how an arrest like this one will play out. Thankfully, this is the best possible outcome in such a critical situation,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Kriska has previously been arrested on charges that include aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and grand theft. He remains in jail without bond.