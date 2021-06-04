SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Venice couple charged with child neglect after a 21-month-old child consumed cocaine while in their care.

Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 33, and Blake Pavey, 34, were both charged by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 3.

According to officials, deputies were initially called on January 8, 2021, just before 5:00 p.m., to a home along Park Road in Venice to assist the Sarasota County Fire Department on a medical call involving an unconscious child who was not breathing. When first responders arrived, Van Dorn, explained that while on a neighborhood walk, the child picked up an unknown object from the ground and put it in his mouth.

The child then began stumbling and became limp before losing consciousness. Emergency medical personnel administered three doses of Naloxone, the medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, which caused the child to quickly regain consciousness and become alert. The child was taken to the hospital for additional testing after becoming alert.

Deputies spoke with Van Dorn, where she explained the child was picking up rocks around the neighborhood using a teal bucket. Van Dorn said the child may have picked up a needle cap along the route that she swatted out of his mouth.

According to reports, deputies searched the neighborhood and were unable to locate the drug paraphernalia or bucket. Deputies returned to Van Dorn’s home where she soon located the teal bucket behind a closed door and presented it to deputies. Inside the bucket was a silver spoon and tissue, both items consistent with the ingestion of narcotics.

Pavey, Van Dorn’s partner, told deputies he did not accompany Van Dorn on the walk but supported Van Dorn’s story that the child must have ingested something in the neighborhood.

Sheriff’s office detectives launched an investigation in collaboration with the Department of Children and Families. After several months of trying to obtain hospital medical records related to the child’s toxicity levels, detectives confirmed the child overdosed on cocaine.

The child has not been in the care of either defendant since January. Warrants were issued for their arrests and on Saturday, both Van Dorn and Pavey were taken into custody. Pavey was released on a $15,000 bond while Van Dorn remains in custody without bond related to a Violation of Probation charge.