JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Florida Man pleads guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Eddie "Macho" Martinez-Marquez, 32, of Kissimmee, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and up tp life in federal prison.
According to the plea agreement, between December 2016 and August 2018, Martinez-Marquez supplied cocaine to a co-conspirator in Jacksonville, Florida. The amounts varied, but Martinez-Marquez typically would supply one or two kilograms, twice per month, which the co-conspirator would then sell in the Jacksonville area.
Martinez-Marquez charged $27,000 per kilogram, and at times, "fronted" the drugs to his co-conspirator, essentially supplying the drugs on credit. The pair used couriers to transport drugs and money between each other in the Jacksonville and Orlando metro areas.
Martinez-Marquez sentencing date has not been set yet.