(CBS Local)– It’s been over 10 years since “Lost” aired for the final time and that was the project that put actor Dominic Monaghan on a whole different level. Monaghan played Charlie Pace on the hit TV show and has also been in movies like “Lord of the Rings” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with Monaghan to discuss his new movie “Edge of the World,” memories from “Lost” and being in an Eminem music video.

“I’m a big fan of that part of the world. I’ve been lucky enough to travel to Southeast Asia about 10 times and I love the food there and the people and the animals and the weather and everything about it,” said Monaghan. “When this opportunity presented itself and for me to be able to come on board as one of the producers and one of the actors in the film, it gave me the chance to continue to get to know that part of the world. The character that I play is kind of stuck between the British empire and romance of Borneo. The person he is trying to protect is also having that experience.”

“Edge of the World” is available on digital and VOD today. The movie takes place in the 1830s as a woman named Brooke flees England to explore Borneo. While Monaghan has been acting for a minute now, he still remembers when he first got to Hollywood as a young 25-year-old.

“I was doing all the stuff that people do. I was taking pictures on Hollywood Boulevard and going to Disneyland,” said Monaghan. “I went to the Hollywood sign and put my hands in the footprints outside the Chinese Theatre. I remember being in Manchester and packing my bag to go to LA. I stopped for a second and thought I am literally packing a bag and moving to Hollywood.”

It all worked for Monaghan and a big reason why was that he landed a life-changing role on “Lost.” The series was one of the most popular of the 2000s and the actor reflected on what that whirlwind of an experience was like.

“Lost kind of caught fire and my character went on an interesting arc, which put me in a place where people were talking about that specific moment in that specific show,” said Monaghan. “That was three years after Lord of the Rings being a big hit. You are never really comfortable. If someone said how happy are you with your career, I would give myself a solid 6.5. I’m still fighting for those roles another 15 or 20 actors above me are fighting for. As soon as you’re satisfied, it might be time to quit. I thought about going back to the island, I have friends that live there. Going back to O‘ahu in a lot of ways would be like walking around a haunted house. There’s a lot of ghosts there and a lot of baggage there. I had a great time on that show, but I was in a relationship on that show, made friends on that show, fell out with people on that show and consistently have friends from that show. It’s not just a TV show for me, it was six years of my life.”